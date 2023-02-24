Choose presidents by their actions, not their age | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One on Jan. 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Should President Joe Biden run for reelection or not (”What does it take to be president? If you’ve got it, we want documentation.” Feb. 21)?

Those of us in the older generation know this: We may not be getting any prettier or more handsome, but with every day we’re getting wiser. If we can pass health tests that reveal nothing serious or progressive, we can present serious competition in this category of wisdom.

Let’s choose our presidential candidates from how they reveal what they have to offer by their actions.

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

