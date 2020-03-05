At first, I was for Andrew Yang because he was the only candidate who realized that millions of jobs are going to disappear and that people who now earn a living wage will sink into poverty in the next 15 years unless we give them money just like Social Security gives money to people who are too old to earn a living.
After he dropped off the campaign trail, I was for Pete Buttigieg because, despite his relative youth, he was the smartest, calmest and most articulate person in the race, and he is clearly an honest person. That’s what I want in a president (“Super Tuesday’s twist: An historic candidacy comes to an end,” March 2).
So now, I have to pick again. I pick former Vice President Jo Biden despite all his baggage. He has the experience needed to do the job.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
