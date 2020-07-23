Biden isn’t perfect, but he’s our only hope | READER COMMENTARY

Young people, please do whatever you can to defeat Mr. Trump and his enablers. Persuade your doubtful friends to show up and vote for Mr. Biden. As a country, we desperately need your energy, ideals and values. You have already provided outstanding leadership on climate change, gun control, racial inequality, women’s rights and health care. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, there will be no progress on any of those issues. Instead, he will make everything worse. If we want to move forward, we must defeat him in November.