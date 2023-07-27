Hunter Biden plea: When the routine is made to look like favoritism | READER COMMENTARY

During hours of testimony before the U.S. House of Representative’s “Hunter Biden” Committee, the two Internal Revenue Service “whistleblowers,” Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapely, made the case that the IRS had not prosecuted the younger Biden to the fullest extent of the law (”IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case,” July 19).

Ziegler and Shapely made no bones about what they considered to be the reason behind this alleged dereliction on the part of the IRS: It had to be interference from the highest levels of the IRS and DOJ, likely directed by none other than President Joe Biden himself You may want to insert a “Gasp!” here. The problem with all of this is that no one on the committee, neither Republican nor Democrat asked the obvious question: How many people under investigation by the IRS are allowed to plead down to lesser charges? The answer is: everyone.

The irony here is that we can all agree with Ziegler and Shapely: We don’t want Hunter Biden treated differently because he’s the president’s son.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

