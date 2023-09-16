Trump’s misconduct vastly outweighs Biden allegations | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump greets golfers and supporters on the driving range before the start of the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

I just read a letter to the editor about Joe Biden’s alleged plagiarism. Writer Michael Ernest seems to be talking about something that might’ve happened over 20 years ago but then again that’s all the Republican supporters have (“Biden’s past plagiarism connects to current impeachment,” Sept. 13).

It’s amazing how they can overlook Trump who is a liar, a misogynist, an adulterer, a con-man, a sexual abuser and a traitor. How convenient to ignore the more than 30,000 lies Trump told during his four-year term to focus on Biden’s possible plagiarism like it’s the worst thing that could possibly happen to the United States. We all know what the worst thing that could happen to the United States would be, and that’s another Trump presidency.

Vote all blue in 2024 to save our great United States of America from the fascist party the Republicans are trying to build and destroy our democratic form of government. Of course, they will deny that, but look at the flags they fly.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

