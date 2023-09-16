Raising old plagiarism charge against Biden now? Seriously? | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, left, and first lady Jill Biden, center, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

How laughable the letter to the editor about Joe Biden’s plagiarism in the 1980s in order to implicitly bolster his bogus impeachment by the MAGA Republican caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives (“Biden’s past plagiarism connects to current impeachment,” Sept. 13). That’s as preposterous as impeaching Donald Trump over, say, his pattern of sexual harassment or his many, many lies.

“Just imagine if Albert Einstein had plagiarized ideas or concepts …” the writer says. Indeed, give me a break!

Advertisement

— Charles Rammelkamp, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.