Biden has already failed to live up to his oath of office | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 15, 2021 11:55 AM
Migrants are pulled across the Rio Grande by human smugglers while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on rafts in Roma, Texas on July 8, 2021. Republican lawmakers have slammed President Joe Biden for reversing Donald Trump's programs, including his "remain in Mexico" policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the U.S. border until their claims were processed. (Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty).
I don’t always agree with Jonah Goldberg but his recent commentary hit the nail squarely on the head (”With eviction moratorium, Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of office,” Aug. 11). The utterings of the presidential oath at the onset of taking office are nothing but empty words if they not fully embraced and conscientiously enforced.

The U.S. Constitution does not give the executive branch the right to pick and choose what laws are to be executed and enforced. That oath basically amounts to a job description and responsibilities thereof. Barack Obama with his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order and President Joe Biden’s nose thumbing at duly passed immigration laws as well as the recent extension of the moratorium on rent should be impeachable offenses.

Laws such as immigration laws passed by previous Congresses don’t have an expiration date. They should be fully enforced until such time they are either repealed or amended.

Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

