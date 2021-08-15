Biden has already failed to live up to his oath of office | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t always agree with Jonah Goldberg but his recent commentary hit the nail squarely on the head (”With eviction moratorium, Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of office,” Aug. 11). The utterings of the presidential oath at the onset of taking office are nothing but empty words if they not fully embraced and conscientiously enforced.
The U.S. Constitution does not give the executive branch the right to pick and choose what laws are to be executed and enforced. That oath basically amounts to a job description and responsibilities thereof. Barack Obama with his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order and President Joe Biden’s nose thumbing at duly passed immigration laws as well as the recent extension of the moratorium on rent should be impeachable offenses.
Laws such as immigration laws passed by previous Congresses don’t have an expiration date. They should be fully enforced until such time they are either repealed or amended.
Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville
