Biden needs to push Medicare expansion | READER COMMENTARY

Cheers for the Biden administration’s attention to Americans who lack health insurance (“ACA reopens to plug gap,” Feb. 16). But the new proposal clearly falls short. Subsidies to the needy only last through 2022, ever-expanding consumer out-of-pocket expenses (co-pays and deductibles) continue, and partial and inadequate coverage of much private insurance stays in place.
There is a better way. President Joe Biden should get on board with proposals that Congress annually considers. Enroll everybody with Medicare and improve it. The best of these plans offers long-term health care and good mental health benefits. All this while saving money by eliminating subsidies to private insurers.
Roderick Ryon, Baltimore
