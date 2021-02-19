xml:space="preserve">
Biden needs to push Medicare expansion | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 19, 2021 1:34 PM
A pedestrian walks past the Leading Insurance Agency, which offers plans under the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) on January 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to reopen the Affordable Care Act's federal insurance marketplaces from February 15 to May 15. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images).
Cheers for the Biden administration’s attention to Americans who lack health insurance (“ACA reopens to plug gap,” Feb. 16). But the new proposal clearly falls short. Subsidies to the needy only last through 2022, ever-expanding consumer out-of-pocket expenses (co-pays and deductibles) continue, and partial and inadequate coverage of much private insurance stays in place.

There is a better way. President Joe Biden should get on board with proposals that Congress annually considers. Enroll everybody with Medicare and improve it. The best of these plans offers long-term health care and good mental health benefits. All this while saving money by eliminating subsidies to private insurers.

Roderick Ryon, Baltimore

