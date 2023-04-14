Attack on Jill Biden is ‘race baiting’ | READER COMMENTARY

First Lady Jill Biden takes a her seat before the start of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman’s recent column about Jill Biden is more fiction than opinion (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: Why first lady Jill Biden can’t see Angel Reese and her LSU teammates,” April 11).

In criticizing Biden’s suggestion to invite both Louisiana State University and University of Iowa women’s basketball players to the White House, Deal-Zimmerman made assumptions about the first lady without any basis in facts. For example, The Sun writer doesn’t know that Biden felt any “need to comfort the Iowa players, who are mostly young white women.” Claiming so is just race baiting.

Let’s be clear. LSU didn’t win because they were Black athletes or even because they were better at trash talking. LSU won the NCAA Division I national championship because they were the better team in that game.

LSU should be honored at the White House, and it was bad idea for Biden to break tradition and invite the losers to the celebration. But just because the first lady proposed a dumb idea doesn’t mean it was racially motivated, as Deal-Zimmerman asserts. The big goal is racial harmony, and making stuff up to stir the pot isn’t going to help us get there.

— Daniel Medinger, Owings Mills

