What is the price of failing to pass Build Back Better? | READER COMMENTARY

What are the total costs — to all of us and not just the wealthier ones — of not doing each part of the proposed Build Back Better bill (”Maryland Democrats prepare for Senate showdown over medical leave, child care and other ‘Build Back Better’ priorities,” Dec. 6)?
I only read comments about what it will cost to implement the bill. Each of the efforts in the bill should have a limited term for action, to allow an assessment of whether the costs are worth the benefits. Worthwhile efforts can be adjusted and continued and efforts which yielded little or no benefits can be shut down.
Al Gruber, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.