Inflation is in retreat, a happy reality lost on doomsayers | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Council of Economic Advisors, Jared Bernstein, left, and Heather Boushey, testify to the Senate Banking Committee on the state of the economy and inflation, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. File. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Despite the doom and gloom reporting on the U.S. economy put forth by the Heritage Foundation, the facts are that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has gone from 9% in May 2022 to 4% in May 2023 (”The pay cut President prolongs people’s pain,” June 30).

The Heritage Foundation would have us believe that inflation is continuing due largely to the ineffective policies of Jared Bernstein, chair of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. The facts are that Bernstein has promoted fiscal policies that have caused inflation to come down significantly. But then again, the Heritage Foundation has never allowed facts to stand in the way of its political biases.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

