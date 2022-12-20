Heritage Foundation reliably blames Biden no matter the facts | READER COMMENTARY

One should always note who is writing a commentary and for which organization and publication. Thus, one would immediately discern that E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation has a specific anti-Joe-Biden prejudice in writing his commentary, “Do not saddle consumers with blame for inflation” (Dec. 16).

Antoni claims the blame for inflation can be found because the “Treasury spends much more than it collects ... devalues the dollar [and] the dollar is worth less than before.” He is wrong. When President Biden took office, the value of the dollar against the Euro was $1.21, now it is $1.05. This means in January 2021, it cost $1.21 to buy one Euro. Now, it only costs about $1 to buy one Euro. The dollar is stronger now than it was then, not weaker.

Other forces, such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and climate change are all issues that have affected inflation which Antoni fails to address, preferring, due to his ideological inclination, to just blame Biden and his administration.

— Lisa Siano, Columbia

