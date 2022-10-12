Biden fueled inflation with oil industry restrictions | READER COMMENTARY

All of the recent letter writers in The Baltimore Sun seem to want to give President Joe Biden a pass on his role regarding inflation (”A lesson on inflation and a president’s role in it,” Oct. 9).

First off, Biden failed to understand the important role of fossil fuel energy in its significant contributions to the workings of the global economy in his haste to placate the climate activists by shutting down the Keystone pipeline. This psychologically set in motion gasoline prices to rise whereas, in the Donald Trump presidency they underwent their normal fluctuations. There is an undeniable correlation of energy prices and inflation tempered by geopolitical, supply and demand influences and factors like COVID spending.

Advertisement

From Day 1 of the Biden administration until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices rose steadily over a dollar per gallon and this is easy to verify. Okay, now look at the inflation rates during the Trump administration and one will see over those four years inflation fluctuated with annual averages of 1.2% to 2.5%. During the Biden administration, inflation immediately started to rise with 2021 ending at 7%, and 2022 is still well over the Trump era ending rate of 1.4%. Whether one believes statistics or not, there certainly seems to be a correlation and causal relationship.

One could attribute this to one of a number of the questionable decisions by the current administration with high inflation as one consequence. If everything is so rosy judging from the tendency by the commenters to let Biden off the hook, the numerous polls tend to show a difference of opinion, with polls steadily showing Biden’s disapproval rate at well over 60% with respect to inflation and his handling of it.

Advertisement

It’s time for the Biden administration to take its “fair share” of responsibility and stop blaming others for all of the inflation problems.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.