A lesson on inflation and a president’s role in it | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Biden is the sole cause of global inflation? Not likely.

When it comes to inflation, Sharon Maenner Carrick tells us to “put the blame where it belongs — on the flawed policy decisions of the Biden administration” (”Blame Joe Biden for inflation,” Sept. 23).

I remember President Gerald Ford’s “Whip Inflation Now” campaign in 1974 and how that affected our lives, so I am eager to hear the letter writer tell me which specific policy decisions of the Biden administration have caused this inflation. Unfortunately, she mentions none.

— Guenter Bruckmann, Baltimore

Many factors besides Biden influence inflation

The U.S. inflation rate is lower than inflation in Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Great Britain, Hungary, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, etc. Would Sharon Carrick put the blame on each country’s leaders for each of these situations? Such a coincidence that so many countries are suffering through inflationary periods! What about global factors, such as huge pent-up demand after the worst of COVID, supply chains struggling to get back to pre-COVID throughput levels, huge impacts on grain/cereal and energy prices because of the war in Ukraine? Could these be impacting basically the entire world, of course including the U.S.?

— Seth Messing, Baltimore

GOP talking points regarding inflation aren’t facts

Sharon Carrick’s letter blaming President Biden for inflation is a feeble attempt at pushing the blame on the Biden administration for problems with the global and domestic economy while ignoring the facts. The Sun is a newspaper reporting facts. Most Americans who follow the news realize that Republicans blocked President Biden’s efforts to stimulate the economy on a regular basis.

GOP “trickle down” economics has failed, and the Republicans have no other economic theory. The GOP has no platform dealing with economic issues confronting Americans in the 21st century. The GOP platform is based on hate, the proliferation of guns, control of public school curriculums, suppression of voting rights, and a war against female body autonomy. I suggest that Ms. Carrick brush up on economics that deal with real issues confronting modern society. GOP propaganda will no longer work and GOP “facts” are embarrassing. Honest Republicans are truly an endangered species.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

Which policies are to blame for inflation?

A reader blames the Biden administration for inflation but fails to detail which particular policy decisions are to blame. Elsewhere, much of inflation has been correctly attributed to disruption to the supply chain caused by COVID and the rapid increase in consumer demand that could not immediately be satisfied following the diminution of the pandemic. Can one blame the Biden antirecession legislation in 2020, which prevented the Trump recession into becoming a full-blown depression? Or the Biden legislation that allows Medicare to lower the cost of the prescription drugs? Or the Biden administration efforts to unclog West Coast ports? Or the release of oil reserves to lower the price of gasoline? I think not. Letter writers need to check their facts before pointing fingers and laying the blame on the wrong targets.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson