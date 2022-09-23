Blame Joe Biden for inflation | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Any claim that inflation grows because of consumer behavior is misleading, yet some continue to complain that the willingness of consumers to pay more is what drives higher prices. Such thinking ignores how groceries, gas and electricity, housing, clothing, school supplies, etc. are essentials, not discretionary expenditures (”A strong US dollar affects everyone. Here’s what to know — including what it can mean for investors and households,” Sept. 18).

Yes, when viewed in a very narrow window of time, some inflationary factors (gasoline, for instance) are going down. But that ignores how, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average per gallon cost of gasoline is still 54% higher than in January 2021 ($3.65 vs $2.37).

To point a finger at consumers who struggle daily to “make ends meet” is insulting. Consumers spending more contributes very little to the problem. Let’s put the blame where it belongs — on the flawed policy decisions of the Biden administration.

— Sharon Maenner Carrick, Mitchellville

