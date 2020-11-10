xml:space="preserve">
Gov. Hogan’s acceptance of Biden shows his belief in ‘pursuit of a more perfect union’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 10, 2020 1:44 PM

We thank Gov. Larry Hogan for his clear-eyed support of our democracy by embracing the results of the presidential election (“Maryland Gov. Hogan says he has not seen widespread voter fraud in presidential election” Nov 9). It shows his belief in the American pursuit of a more perfect union that is non-violent, just and civil. We are encouraged by his statement to “get behind the winner of the race.”

Thank you, Governor Hogan. May others follow your lead.

Rev. Dellyne Hinton, Baltimore

The writer is chair of the Central Maryland Ecumenical Council and a coordinator for Count Every Vote! Maryland.
