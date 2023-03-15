Thanks, President Biden, for supporting affordable health care | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on providing more Americans access to health care at the Kempsville Recreation Center on Feb. 28, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition praises President Joe Biden for proposing in his new budget that the additional health care subsidies in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act be made permanent (”Biden lays out his budget plan, challenges GOP to follow suit,” March 9).

Millions of Americans including many thousands of Marylanders can afford health care coverage thanks to these subsidies which are now in place until 2025. We strongly urge the United States Congress to enact President Biden’s smart plan to make these subsidies permanent.

In this way, millions of Americans will have the long-term health care coverage they need and all of us will benefit by the resulting decrease in uncompensated hospital care which pushes up all of our health insurance premiums.

— Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore

The writer is president of the Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition.

