If Biden wants to win in ‘24, he needs a new VP | READER COMMENTARY

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to host the women's and men's NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

David Brooks argues in a recent commentary regarding a possible third party or independent candidate that with Donald Trump on the scene, the potential rewards of seeking a third presidential candidate are not worth the risk (”This is not the time for a third presidential candidate,” June 8).

I would like to mention another risk to avoid. Considering President Joe Biden’s age, I believe the choice of vice president will be of unusual importance to the voters. Vice President Kamala Harris seems like a nice, intelligent person, but I, for one, know little about her wisdom and capacity for leadership. I hope the Democrats work hard to find the most appropriate candidate to take on that role.

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

