If Biden wants to win in ‘24, he needs a new VP | READER COMMENTARY

David Brooks argues in a recent commentary regarding a possible third party or independent candidate that with Donald Trump on the scene, the potential rewards of seeking a third presidential candidate are not worth the risk (”This is not the time for a third presidential candidate,” June 8).
I would like to mention another risk to avoid. Considering President Joe Biden’s age, I believe the choice of vice president will be of unusual importance to the voters. Vice President Kamala Harris seems like a nice, intelligent person, but I, for one, know little about her wisdom and capacity for leadership. I hope the Democrats work hard to find the most appropriate candidate to take on that role.
— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore
