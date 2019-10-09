In a recent editorial criticizing President Trump for (among other things) not supporting elements of Joe Biden’s gun control plan (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Joe Biden ‘triggers’ Donald Trump,” Oct. 3), The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board makes an error in judgment.
With respect to concerns that former Vice President Biden’s plan will significantly damage the firearms industry, the board asks, “With what, his voluntary gun buy back?” No, the threat to the firearms industry comes from Mr. Biden’s proposed repeal of the Protection in Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Without that law in place, it would become possible to sue firearm manufacturers in response to the criminal misuse of their legal, properly-functioning products.
The cost of mounting a legal defense against thousands of such lawsuits would itself be sufficient to bankrupt the industry. Some view this as a feature, not a bug.
Brad Sharpless, Reisterstown
