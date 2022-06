US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Tribune News Service) (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Joe Biden was the right man at the right time for the job. The job was getting rid of Donald Trump. Done. Trumpism must now be defeated forever, otherwise, democracy will die, President Biden’s candidacy, or non-candidacy, in 2024 notwithstanding.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

