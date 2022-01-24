Telling it like it is with Joe Biden | READER COMMENTARY

It was a pleasure reading The Sun’s editorial, “Biden’s second year: Not being Donald Trump will not be enough” (Jan. 20). How refreshing that the editorial did not sugarcoat the fact that President Joe Biden has had some very serious issues taking place on his watch for which he is responsible. But the political stalemate and perpetual political gamesmanship has to end — on both sides.
How weary we all are that our elected officials continue to sit on their hands blaming the other guys all while nothing gets done. Here’s hoping that the politicians will get off their butts and actually do something for the good of the country for a change.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
