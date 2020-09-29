Sun’s Biden endorsement correctly mentions empathy | READER COMMENTARY

In its Sept. 27 endorsement of Joe Biden, The Baltimore Sun noted his “deep well of empathy” (“Biden for president - please,” Sept. 24). Part of that “deep well” must include his statement in his 2007 book, “Promises to Keep,” that he believes in “a forgiving, tolerant God that knows people make mistakes.” His understanding that we are a nation of second chances, giving people the opportunity to lift themselves up from their mistakes and make a contribution to their community, state or nation is fundamental to who we are as Americans.