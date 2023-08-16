‘Bidenomics’ sure beats GOP trickle-down | READER COMMENTARY

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow House Democrats celebrate after she signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 one year ago. President Joe Biden now refers to it and related efforts as "Bidenomics" while Republicans criticize it as big government overreach. (Susan Walsh/AP)

There are many reasons to celebrate the first anniversary of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Inflation is at its lowest rate in three years, having fallen by nearly two-thirds since last year despite unemployment remaining near a record low and real wages growing this year. Core consumer inflation rose just 0.2% from June, matching the smallest month-to-month increase in nearly two years.

The passage of the IRA, combined with the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — two of which received broad bipartisan support — have unleashed an unprecedented level of public and private sector investments (”Rise in wholesale prices biggest since start of year,” Aug. 12). These investments are rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, bolstering manufacturing and positioning the U.S. as leaders in critical new industries like clean energy, electric vehicles and more.

More than 170,600 (and counting) new, clean energy jobs have been created for electricians, mechanics, construction workers, technicians and support staff along with many others. In total, these investments hold the promise of creating, supporting and re-shoring millions of well-paying jobs.

Want to know where the money is going? The Center of American Progress has created a nifty tool that tracks more than 35,000 of these investments and can sort by category, state, congressional district, amount or keyword.

Real jobs for real people, not for millionaires and billionaires.

— Peta N. Richkus, Towson

