GOP bears some responsibility for nation’s problems | READER COMMENTARY

Republican members of the House Second Amendment Caucus, from left, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., talk to reporters as they criticize a series of Democratic measures to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In response to the letter to the editor from Sabrina Fu (”U.S. needs Biden bill — and more climate bipartisanship,” Aug. 22), I agree there are many dedicated Republicans, including friends, who are patriotic and care about the country and its citizens. However, President Joe Biden spoke the truth. The Republicans in Congress did vote against the Inflation Reduction Act in favor of their special interests.

Please check the Congressional Record to verify that 100% of the Republicans in the House also voted against the bill to halt price gouging by oil and gas companies. Our country needs Republicans, Democrats and independents, just not the Republicans voting as they have after receiving campaign contributions from the NRA and gun manufacturers, mega-food corporations, car manufacturers and more.

Advertisement

Increased gas prices raised food delivery costs. But when unaffordable gas prices dropped, food prices continued rising. It’s likely these corporations are price gouging, as are car manufacturers and more. Place the blame where it belongs or price gouging will continue, sinking the economy and destroying the rest of us.

Almost all House Republicans voted against the semi-automatic gun ban as well. Mass murderers do not kill 19 children and adults in schools with revolvers. Additionally, the Senate Republicans voted 100% against the anti-domestic terror bill even though we are not safe in worship, school, shopping or watching a parade.

Advertisement

Please vote in better Republican representatives than we have now. Our country is the best and deserves only the finest.

— Hilda Coyne, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.