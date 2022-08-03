Spare us the doom and gloom | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

Please spare us doom and gloom commentaries. Recently, The Baltimore Sun published a column by Bret Stephens bemoaning the sad state of affairs worldwide (”Bret Stephens: our leaderless free world,” Aug. 1). According to Mr. Stephens, we are facing a worldwide recession; President Joe Biden is largely responsible for inflation, which is out of control and should have been predicted; and the war in Ukraine is on the verge of being lost. Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Most economists agree that we are far from a recession, our inflation is likely to abate this fall or early next year. President Biden’s performance regarding Ukraine was heroic in mobilizing the free world to counter Russian oppression. However, taking a more aggressive position against Russia as advocated by Mr. Stephens threatens nuclear retaliation by Vladimir Putin. Commentators like Mr. Stephens who keep on insisting that we are in a recession may lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

No, Mr. Stephens, the sky is not falling.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

