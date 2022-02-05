It’s not the economy, it’s the public perception of the economy, stupid | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Jonah Goldberg’s recent commentary, “Joe Biden could learn a lot from Bill Clinton” (Jan. 26), perhaps the most famous quote to come out of the Bill Clinton era was made during the presidential campaign season by political strategist James Carville who said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” At the time, the U.S. economy was in a recession and the Clinton campaign, in recognition of Americans’ long history of voting their pocketbooks, made the economy the number one campaign issue. Among Mr. Clinton’s more noteworthy accomplishments as president was a balanced budget with surpluses for fiscal years 1998 through 2001.