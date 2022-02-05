It’s not the economy, it’s the public perception of the economy, stupid | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Jonah Goldberg’s recent commentary, “Joe Biden could learn a lot from Bill Clinton” (Jan. 26), perhaps the most famous quote to come out of the Bill Clinton era was made during the presidential campaign season by political strategist James Carville who said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” At the time, the U.S. economy was in a recession and the Clinton campaign, in recognition of Americans’ long history of voting their pocketbooks, made the economy the number one campaign issue. Among Mr. Clinton’s more noteworthy accomplishments as president was a balanced budget with surpluses for fiscal years 1998 through 2001.
During President Joe Biden’s first 12 months in office, the economy improved more than any other president’s inaugural year since Richard Nixon. Corporate profits were up and the gross domestic product, even when adjusted for inflation, surged. So, if as Mr. Goldberg posits, President Biden could learn a lot from Bill Clinton, it seems that he has.
What Mr. Biden and his team apparently have not learned is how to combat the narrative, most prominent in right wing media, that he is underperforming. His approval rating, according to nearly all polls, is in the tank. Absent a perception reversal, failures will dominate the legacy of what will likely be a one-term presidency.
Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.