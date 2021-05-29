Biden seeks to move economy in the right direction | READER COMMENTARY

In President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress in April he rightly outlined the urgency of the climate crisis we’re facing and the steps his administration is taking to meet the challenge (”President Joe Biden strikes right tone in speech, reaching out to both TV viewers and Congress,” April 28). He recognizes that the bold action we need to confront it can also help American families and the U.S. economy recover from COVID-19.
His American Jobs Plan would create millions of good jobs in areas including manufacturing vehicles for our clean transportation future, installing clean energy, modernizing our electricity system and more. All of this will boost local economies in Maryland while also reducing our dependence on polluting sources of power, benefiting the health of our communities.
President Biden is demonstrating strong leadership by rebuilding our economy with policies focused on jobs, equity and climate action. The president has outlined his bold recovery plan. Now, Congress must get to work to pass this important policy to put millions to work, create healthier communities and fight the climate crisis.
Alexandra Grayson, Washington, D.C.
