There is plenty not to like about Build Back Better | READER COMMENTARY

From sins of omission to those of commission: Build Back Better would, indeed, expend trillions of dollars to go green. Prominent proponents of that huge “reset” include Biden ally Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum that hosts top global financial and political elites annually in Davos, Switzerland. His new book, “Stakeholder Capitalism,” minces no words in stating the agenda: “The same force that helps people escape from poverty and lead a decent life is the one that is destroying the livability of our planet for future generations. The emissions that lead to climate change are not just the result of a selfish generation of industrialists or Western baby boomers. They are the consequence of the human desire to create a better future for himself.” The message couldn’t be clearer: Save the Earth! Stay poor and miserable!