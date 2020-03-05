Now that we’ve reviewed the returns from Super Tuesday, I want to state why I, like I believe many other Americans, have wanted Joe Biden to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee since as far back as Nov. 9, 2016, when we knew Donald Trump was going to be president (“As Joe Biden surges, Democratic contest looks like a 2-man race with Mike Bloomberg out, Elizabeth Warren reassessing her campaign,” March 4). First, I think Mr. Biden would be the best candidate to unite the Democratic Party and defeat President Trump this year so that we can restore and build on the decency and progress of the Obama-Biden years. In addition, he is a great progressive leader as can be seen by the critical role he played in enacting three of the most important progressive measures of our times: the Brady gun violence prevention law of 1993 (which Bernie Sanders opposed), the Voting Rights Extension law of 2006 and the life-saving Affordable Care Act of 2010.
No one did more to make sure the Brady Law and the Voting Rights Extension passed than then Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Biden. We know that the Brady Law’s background checks have kept millions of guns out the wrong hands saving untold number of lives. We also know that the extending the Voting Rights Law has helped many, many African Americans and other minorities to secure their voting rights.
And in 2010, Barack Obama relied heavily on Joe Biden to craft the Affordable Care Act and, most importantly, to break a Republican filibuster in the Senate, which enabled the measure to become law. Over 30 million Americans now have health care coverage because of the ACA and thanks to the leadership of President Obama and Vice President Biden.
I am very proud to be supporting Joe Biden and I am hopeful that he will be elected and will be a great president for all Americans.
Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, is a Joe Biden delegate candidate in the 2nd Congressional District.
