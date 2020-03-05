Now that we’ve reviewed the returns from Super Tuesday, I want to state why I, like I believe many other Americans, have wanted Joe Biden to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee since as far back as Nov. 9, 2016, when we knew Donald Trump was going to be president (“As Joe Biden surges, Democratic contest looks like a 2-man race with Mike Bloomberg out, Elizabeth Warren reassessing her campaign,” March 4). First, I think Mr. Biden would be the best candidate to unite the Democratic Party and defeat President Trump this year so that we can restore and build on the decency and progress of the Obama-Biden years. In addition, he is a great progressive leader as can be seen by the critical role he played in enacting three of the most important progressive measures of our times: the Brady gun violence prevention law of 1993 (which Bernie Sanders opposed), the Voting Rights Extension law of 2006 and the life-saving Affordable Care Act of 2010.