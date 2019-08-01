Collateral damage of the Biden attacks: the Obama legacy

So how did that go? Well, sadly for the party and gleefully for the Republicans and President Donald Trump, Barack Obama’s legacy was collateral damage, as Mr. Biden’s rivals trashed it to get to the former vice president. The wisdom of piling on Mr. Biden by demeaning the policies of America’s first black president and the most popular Democrat in the country is bewildering. President Obama is an icon and an inspiration to millions of Americans and wildly popular among arguably the most vital Democratic cohort needed to win in 2020, black voters.