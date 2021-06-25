Biden and communion: Are we not all worthy of God’s grace? | READER COMMENTARY

When I was a Catholic school boy, the story of Zacchaeus in the Gospel of Luke made a big impact on me. Shunned for the sin of collecting taxes for the Roman invader, Zacchaeus was shocked when Jesus asked to visit his house and break bread together. The message was clear: No matter how big the sin, we are all worthy of God’s grace.
This story seems to be forgotten by some Catholic bishops who are making plans to deny the lawfully-elected president of the United States the right to the sacrament of communion. His crime? Not that he collects taxes, but that he follows the law on the issue of abortion and renders unto Caesar what is Caesar’s (”US Catholic bishops OK possible rebuke of Biden over abortion rights,” June 18).
The Catholic church raised me to believe in love, humility and forgiveness. I only wish the nuns who taught me could have the opportunity to teach a class or two to the synod of bishops who seem to have quite forgotten this.
Fergal Mullally, Towson
