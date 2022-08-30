Colleges must be held accountable for student debt | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

No, no, no. President Joe Biden, I love you, man, but you got that college loan forgiveness stuff all wrong. Not only is your dictate ridiculously expensive, unfunded, regressive and disturbing to folks with a sense of personal responsibility, it ignores the real source of all that tuition debt (”Student debt: Biden’s imperfect plan triggers mountain of resentment,” Aug. 25).

If you want to reduce college related debt by a maximum of $10,000, have every institution of secondary education that receives federal money return $2,500 to every former student for each year they attended (to a maximum of four years). That refund should also include a letter of apology from the school reflecting how mortified it is that one of its alumni earns below whatever the income test set by the federal government.

The government would then reimburse the schools on a case-by-case basis once they have satisfied the bureaucracy that they did not essentially defraud their former students. Future federal funding to those schools would also be tied to these reviews, especially a “value” analysis that takes into account the tuition and fees charged.

The kids and their parents are getting ripped off, Mr. President, and not just by the lenders. Your program does not address that reality.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

