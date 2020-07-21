Biden’s clean energy initiative is a crucial step in the right direction | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud Joe Biden’s $2 trillion plan to drive clean energy development and investment across America (”What’s Biden’s plan for the environment? Investment in clean energy, stop climate-damaging emissions from power plants by 2035,” July 14). While the climate plan doesn’t go far enough to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, it’s a strong start to protecting the health of our neighbors, friends and families.
Here at home, Baltimore is overburdened by high asthma rates among city kids. Nearly 123,000 children in the city are more than twice as likely than the rest of the country to develop the chronic respiratory disease — 20% versus 9% respectively. The air we breathe every day is killing us.
This is why we must call for climate justice and a clean energy revolution in Maryland. The livelihoods of so many residents, young and old, depend on our ability to successfully back clean energy projects like Orsted’s Skipjack Wind project. These days we know better than to build dangerous pipelines that irreparably damage rivers, farms and forests.
As we head to the polls later this fall, I urge you to vote for Joe Biden who will ensure clean energy investments prioritize our health and grow the economy. It is time we elect a leader who supports large-scale wind energy. Let’s transform our communities with offshore wind and cement our commitment to fighting climate change.
Jaime D. Sigaran, Baltimore
