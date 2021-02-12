Biden’s China policy should focus on diplomacy | READER COMMENTARY

The article, “Biden launches China review in Pentagon visit” (Feb. 11), caught my attention. I would have rather wanted President Joe Biden to review China policy at the State Department.
I am wishing and hoping that President Biden’s policy regarding China does not involve saber rattling. As a peace activist, I have many complaints about the Chinese government: Dissent is not tolerated, it is a surveillance state, its treatment of the Uighurs is cultural genocide, it dismissed civil liberties in Hong Kong and has many more anti-democracy positions. Nevertheless, war is never the answer. Push every diplomatic button to end the tension between these two imperial powers.
Negotiate, do not threaten. Get rid of the toxic atmosphere created by the Trump administration and end all war games near China. Both countries must lower the level of military deployments. Just as our country has the right to security in the waters near its borders, so does China. However, Beijing should give up its claims in the South China Sea and close the military bases it has illegally established. These moves would help create the atmosphere for a regional diplomatic solution to the claims of countries in the region.
At a time when massive resources are needed to combat climate chaos, both countries should cut back on their military budgets, most especially the United States. Finally, there is a need all over the world for countries to come together and share resources aimed at ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
