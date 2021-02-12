Biden’s China policy should focus on diplomacy | READER COMMENTARY

Negotiate, do not threaten. Get rid of the toxic atmosphere created by the Trump administration and end all war games near China. Both countries must lower the level of military deployments. Just as our country has the right to security in the waters near its borders, so does China. However, Beijing should give up its claims in the South China Sea and close the military bases it has illegally established. These moves would help create the atmosphere for a regional diplomatic solution to the claims of countries in the region.