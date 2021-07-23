President Biden should not be bullied by his faith leaders | READER COMMENTARY

Of course, Friday abstinence was not a “core principle” of the Catholic faith, and the relaxed standards from Vatican II rendered the issue moot. The more serious principle at work here was the Gospel message that we must “change our hearts,” or more colloquially, clean up our act. Throughout Christian teaching this admonition recurs — that we mind our own actions, words and thoughts. What it doesn’t tell us to do is to compel, coerce or force others to obey the rules that bind Catholics. Yes, we were taught to “admonish the sinner.” But Jesus himself said of this, “attend the log in your own eye before the speck in your brother’s.” Or more plainly put: Do what you know is right, but after you’ve spoken your mind about someone else’s misbehavior, persistence in that action is his or her responsibility, not yours. Even more simply, you can’t go to hell because someone else committed a sin.