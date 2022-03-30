KAL wrong to suggest Biden has confused others | READER COMMENTARY

In response to KAL’s latest editorial cartoon (”KAL’s view,” March 27), how unfortunate and completely inaccurate it is to portray President Joe Biden as confusing his audience when speaking to the foreign press. The truth is that President Biden is unprecedented in leading both the U.S. and the Free World toward COVID health and a nuclear avoidance leadership in Ukraine, causing Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces to retreat from their original aim to encapsulate Ukraine, as The Baltimore Sun has reported.

The Sun also stated that President Biden sent U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East to forge alliances between Israel and Arab countries never thought possible until now.

The Associated Press additionally reported the Biden administration inherited a budget deficit equal to 14.9% of the entire U.S. economy, but the deficit under President Biden will be below 5% this year.

There is so much more, but it seems easy to imagine why KAL appears to have a different perspective from reality. Perhaps it’s because America has never experienced such blessed leadership before.

Hilda Coyne, Baltimore

