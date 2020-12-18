Is every U.S. president going to be compared to Hitler? | READER COMMENTARY

Since his election in 2016, President Donald Trump has been accused of acting like Adolf Hitler, or even of being Hitler. Now, in his commentary (”Biden must mount a Democratic ‘blitz’ in his first 100 days,” Dec. 14), Raymond Offenheiser wants Joe Biden to mount a “Democratic Blitz” in his first 100 days, blitzkrieg being the very tactic used by Hitler so successfully in the early years of World War II.