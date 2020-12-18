xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Is every U.S. president going to be compared to Hitler? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 18, 2020 2:21 PM
A demonstrator holds a placard showing a picture of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump modified to add a swastika and an Adolf Hitler-style moustache during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in London on November 9, 2016. File. (Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images)

Since his election in 2016, President Donald Trump has been accused of acting like Adolf Hitler, or even of being Hitler. Now, in his commentary (”Biden must mount a Democratic ‘blitz’ in his first 100 days,” Dec. 14), Raymond Offenheiser wants Joe Biden to mount a “Democratic Blitz” in his first 100 days, blitzkrieg being the very tactic used by Hitler so successfully in the early years of World War II.

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at the irony of this suggestion.

Robert Gross, Pikesville

