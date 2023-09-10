Criticism of Joe Biden’s vitality more about ageism than fact | READER COMMENTARY

I’d like to point out errors in Jonah Goldberg’s recent commentary, “Biden can’t get around issue of age” (Sept. 7). First is the observation: “Biden often seems confused and lethargic.” This is untrue. I’ve watched President Joe Biden speak on multiple occasions, and he has never appeared confused or lethargic.

Second, “Having a president one tumble away from perhaps debilitating cognitive impairment is not reassuring.” President Biden has a stiff gait and he could fall down, but many of us need to watch our step and avoid tripping over objects, like the sandbag he tripped over on one occasion. Any of us can suffer traumatic brain injury. This is not a phenomenon limited to older persons.

Third is the claim that “7 out of 10 Democrats … think he’s too old to serve another term.” Could this in part be a result of media harping on his age? And what might be the role of ageism which is rampant in our society?

Finally, “Americans … know what an oldster, already well past life expectancy, looks like when age starts to take its toll.”

We should all read transcripts of what President Biden says, rather than look at him and say, “He’s really old.” “Oldster” is a pejorative and ageist term. President Biden is not, “well past life expectancy.” The National Vital Statistics System report for 2021, just released on Aug. 31, 2023, states that the life expectancy of an 80-year-old non-Hispanic white male is 8.4 years meaning he should live, on average, to 88.4 years old.

— Martin R. Linker, Lutherville

