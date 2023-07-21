Biden attacks amount to ageism | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Oval Office of the White House earlier this year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Most media outlets, including those considered mainstream, seem to be doubling down on their age bias coverage of President Joe Biden (”Charles M. Blow: The panic over Biden’s age is manufactured,” May 17). What began as thinly-veiled dog whistles during the 2020 presidential campaign season, when candidate Biden was described as lacking “sufficient vigor in his stride” and being “part of the past,” has progressed into overt ageism.

Even with a string of domestic and foreign policy successes, a recent Washington Post-ABC News Poll found that 68% of respondents believe Biden is too old to serve a second term.

To date, the president’s campaign team has failed to implement an effective counter-narrative. Biden’s age should be celebrated. Linking his achievements to decades of acquired knowledge and experience not only shifts the focus to his successful legislative record, it minimizes the the risk of surrendering the Oval Office to an anti-democracy subversive, Donald Trump.

— Jim Paladino, Tampa, Florida

