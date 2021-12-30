xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

How do conservatives see Biden as unfit but somehow not Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 30, 2021 12:07 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during his meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the omicron variant in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C, December 9, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images).
President Joe Biden speaks during his meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the omicron variant in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C, December 9, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images). (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

In his recent commentary, “Don’t blame media neutrality for a Trump resurgence” (Dec. 9), Ross Douthat writes of President Joe Biden: “And moreover, he’s confronting all of this while very palpably showing the effects of advancing age.”

Here we go again.

Advertisement

It seems that a rite of passage for being a conservative these days is to state that Mr. Biden is physically and mentally unfit to be president while totally ignoring Donald Trump’s fitness. By doing so, Mr. Douthat — along with the vast majority of the GOP and conservative movement — are setting themselves up for an epic fail were Mr. Trump to experience a genuine health crisis.

Daniel Weir, Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement