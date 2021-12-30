How do conservatives see Biden as unfit but somehow not Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, “Don’t blame media neutrality for a Trump resurgence” (Dec. 9), Ross Douthat writes of President Joe Biden: “And moreover, he’s confronting all of this while very palpably showing the effects of advancing age.”
Here we go again.
It seems that a rite of passage for being a conservative these days is to state that Mr. Biden is physically and mentally unfit to be president while totally ignoring Donald Trump’s fitness. By doing so, Mr. Douthat — along with the vast majority of the GOP and conservative movement — are setting themselves up for an epic fail were Mr. Trump to experience a genuine health crisis.
Daniel Weir, Washington, D.C.
