Helmets and professional bike check-up are musts before family ride season | READER COMMENTARY

As to the accompanying photo, look at the woman’s bike. After reading the article about all the components of the bike that need to be checked, the bike she is sitting on has the fork that holds the front wheel reversed relative to the handlebars! The article mentioned the quick releases for the wheels but fails to mention the proper orientation of the fork and the handlebars. The “rake” of the fork should always face forward. On the bike in the photo, the reversed fork probably would make that bike not rideable due to the front tire hitting the down tube.