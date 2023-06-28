Jurors have their biases, but only some admit to them | READER COMMENTARY

I performed my civic duty of jury duty at the Baltimore City Circuit Court a few weeks back. My number was called for a murder trial. I shuddered at the idea of being involved in determining the fate of an individual accused of a murder. Before the judge, prosecution, defense, the accused and a handful of clerks, I, along with a few dozen other perspective jurors, answered a number of questions asked by the judge.

Are you more or less likely to believe the testimony of a law enforcement officer? Are you associated with or do you support an organization advocating for change in the justice system?

On those two questions alone, I knew I was going to be dismissed. As a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and having posted my support for all to see on a couple social media outlets, I knew I could not lie. And I didn’t. After answering those questions truthfully, I was called to the judge’s bench and asked, “Based on what you know about this case, are you leaning one way or another?”

Based on what I know? I knew hardly anything. I knew the accused was a Black male. The crime took place in Pigtown. And that was it. In response, I answered, “Yes, I am leaning one way.”

”Which way is that?“

”Toward the defense.”

The judge then asked the defense and prosecution if they had any questions for me. Neither did. I was dismissed.

A few weeks later, I thought back on that question. “Was I leaning one way or another?” The obvious answer, regardless of my support for Black Lives Matter, is always the defense. We are innocent until proven guilty, or at least this is what I’ve always believed. This question seemed to imply something else.

The burden of proof is on the prosecution. They have to prove to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the alleged crime. Or again, this is what I thought to be true. The question was bothersome. It’s bothersome to this day.

If asked this question the next time you perform your civic duty, I implore you to respond the way I did. Perhaps even go a step further and explain why you are leaning toward the defense. Unfortunately, nerves got the best of me, and I neglected to explain my answer. I wish I had.

I hope the accused received a fair trial. Being a Black male currently on trial in the United States in the year 2023, I am sure he did not (”Baltimore sheriff: Teen charged with murder is arrested after mistake by court clerk prompts erroneous release,” June 21). I was not meant to be on that jury, but neither is anyone who was asked the same question and answered ambivalently or with bias toward the state.

— Justin Cuffley, Baltimore

