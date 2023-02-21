Beware of third-party power suppliers (but not solar) | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Gas and Electric bills have been rising of late, in part, because of third-party energy suppliers that customers may not even know about. File. (Baltimore Sun staff).

I applaud the author of the recent commentary on Baltimore Gas and Electric rates charged by third party suppliers (“BGE bill sky-high? Check for third-party suppliers overcharging you,” Feb. 9) for bringing this issue to the public and would like to add a clarification that I think will be helpful.

Community solar is not mentioned in the piece, and sometimes people confuse it with third-party supply. There are many differences, but one key difference relevant to this piece is that community solar is a guaranteed discount product. Customers are guaranteed to save anywhere between 5% and 30%. It works through virtual net metering credits from a local solar farm.

Each month, a BGE subscriber sees dollar credits directly on their utility bill equal to the value set by BGE multiplied by their share size in kilowatt-hours. Then, companies like Neighborhood Sun charge the subscribers for those credits, but always at a discount. The easiest way to think of it is in a 10% discount deal: For every $100 of credits on your bill, we charge $90 and you thus save $10.

Neighborhood Sun supports Laurel Peltier’s efforts to combat third-party supplier abuse. I’ve personally seen BGE customer bills where the person is paying three to four times more than the BGE standard rate. It’s truly criminal.

— Gary Skulnik, Silver Spring

The writer is CEO of Neighborhood Sun.

