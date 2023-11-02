Electrification is better path for BGE | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s be clear, Baltimore Gas and Electric’s No. 1 priority is profit. While it is nice that they acknowledge that climate change is real and that they can’t overlook the significant number of users who currently rely on methane, they have no plans to migrate these users to cheaper and safer electric options. BGE continues to push methane as part of our Maryland’s net zero future, and they do not envision ever moving away from methane in this plan (”BGE CEO: Planning for net zero carbon emissions in 2045 requires balance,” Oct. 30).

BGE also claims that electrification would increase costs for their customers by $15 billion, but the utility fails to mention that the use of methane would cost Marylanders over $50 billion in that time period. Their 5,000 new customers are basically locked into methane for the next 15-25 years with their backing and support. In the future, those customers will bear the ever-increasing fixed cost of BGE’s investment in new methane infrastructure, while most customers move to electric appliances.

How can BGE satisfy shareholders who are also residents of this planet? By planning for an all-electric future without methane and building their new projects around that vision.

There is only one path forward to mitigate climate issues, and that is to electrify everything moving forward which means all new construction needs to be electric and all replacement heaters and water heaters need to be electric. That is the responsible path forward, not BGE’s plan to maximize profits and continue our reliance on methane.

— Dave Arndt, Potomac

