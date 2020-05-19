Credit competition for favorable BGE rates so let’s not abandon that strategy | READER COMMENTARY

BGE should thank PJM’s competitive markets for making the rate freeze possible for its customers. Instead, its parent company, Chicago-based Exelon, is urging Maryland regulators to abandon competition and leave PJM’s regional market. Independent estimates suggest an exit could force Marylanders to pay an extra $206 million per year — while Exelon would likely enjoy a nice boost to its bottom line and less pressure from competitors to keep power costs low. Now, more than ever, states should encourage and expand competition among power suppliers. Exiting the market to pick and choose favored power suppliers to achieve policy goals is inefficient and costly — and customers ultimately have to foot the bill.