Wise to be skeptical of BGE’s natural gas claims | READER COMMENTARY

I can’t help feeling that the recent commentary by Carim Khouzami, president and CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric, is hiding something (”BGE CEO: Planning for net zero carbon emissions in 2045 requires balance,” Oct. 30). He says he’s committed to “net-zero carbon emissions” by 2045 but that natural gas must continue to be a part of the mix “well into the future” because full electrification is too expensive.

I am personally aware of several neighborhoods where new gas lines are being installed. The street is dug up, and the kind of infrastructure that has a 50-year life span is being installed. How can that be any cheaper than expanding the electric grid? Even if it is a little bit cheaper, it can only be so by ignoring the long-term harm of carbon emissions. I’m worried that BGE gets to build in these costs to the rates in a way that subverts our emission-reduction goals.

The Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Energy Administration, the Maryland Public Service Commission and the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel should be investigating these claims with a very sharp eye.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

