BGE trucks should fly the Jolly Roger | READER COMMENTARY

An external gas regulator is seen outside the home of Smallwood Street resident Adrienne Smith. BGE terminated Smith's service October 27, 2022 when she refused to consent to a new meter. They turned it back on when she finally agreed to the external regulator after Christmas. July 5, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Sadly, I am not the least bit surprised at the recent carnage Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has unleashed on it’s hapless customers in Federal Hill (”Councilmembers grill BGE on external gas regulator dispute, preservation commission to hold hearing as lawsuit proceeds,” July 13). For years, they have imposed their authoritarian will on their customer in the form of rate hikes and technology.

I have been paying $11 per month for years for my choice not to have one of their “smart meters” in my home.

As they continue to pillage and plunder the public, I’ve always said they should fly the Jolly Roger on their trucks.

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

