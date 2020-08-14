More money in aging infrastructure, less for nuclear weapons | READER COMMENTARY

Of course, as the examination of the gas explosion tragedy continues, bold headlines are necessary: “BGE: No leaks found” (Aug. 12). Then Dan Rodricks makes this point: “Bills come due for long-neglected problems” (Aug. 11). An editorial asks this question: “Is BGE repairing, replacing its aging underground gas line fast enough?” (Aug. 11).
As so many of us have noted over the years, Baltimore’s aging infrastructure is sure to cause other tragic events resulting in the loss of life and damage to property. The recent explosion highlighted this issue as two died and another seven are hospitalized.
I will argue that money is no object. What I mean by that is tax dollars are being misused. I will provide one example — the federal government is planning on spending $2 trillion over 30 years refurbishing the nuclear weapons arsenal. I believe a better use of these tax dollars would be to rebuild the aging infrastructure of cities, including Baltimore, all over the country.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
