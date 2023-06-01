BGE customers should have a choice about ugly pipes | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

BGE has been replacing regulators that control gas pressure in Fells Point, Washington Hill, Butchers Hill and other dense urban neighborhoods in Baltimore. Residents are angry that BGE has switched from interior regulators and is installing equipment on the front exteriors of brick rowhouses, a change they believe is unsafe, unsightly and unnecessary. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I can sympathize with the neighborhoods mentioned in the article about gas regulators (“BGE’s gas regulator installations cause uproar in Baltimore’s historic urban neighborhoods,” May 23).

We were not told there’d be a big, ugly metal pipe sticking out of the front of our 1939 brick home in Rodgers Forge. In the basement, the workers damaged the cabinet that held our old gas meter, made a mess of the rug, cut out part of the ceiling and didn’t replace it.

Rodgers Forge is on the National Register of Historic Places, and they have damaged the beauty and character of every home in our neighborhood where they did this. We should have been given the choice to have the new equipment remain inside our homes.

— Cynthia Teramani, Baltimore

