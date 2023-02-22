Mayor’s conduit deal already proving costly | READER COMMENTARY

Corren Johnson, interim director of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, holds examples of conduit and stands next to them while testifying recently about the conduit agreement with the city and BGE. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Thank you, Mayor Brandon Scott, for adding about 5% annually to our electric bills for the next few years — at least in part — because you wanted Baltimore Gas and Electric to take control of the Baltimore conduit system, an added cost for the utility (”Proposed new BGE rate would increase average customer monthly bills by $31 after three years,” Feb. 17).

Who did you think was going to pay for it, BGE? No such luck. It’s all going to be paid for by BGE customers. I think the mayor owes BGE customers an explanation of why he went against the voters’ wishes and essentially gave the control of the conduit system to BGE anyway — and in an underhanded way at that.

This act alone is probably going to make Scott a one-term mayor — on top of the continued gun crime and violence and homelessness he said he was going to get under the control.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

